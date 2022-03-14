LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Henderson neighborhood, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson, has been hit with mailbox break-ins. Now, homeowners must pick up their mail at the post office.

There has been no mail delivery for more than 2 months. Residents are surprised it happened in their gated community, a place they thought they were safe.

John Overall, a resident of this Henderson neighborhood is worried, “more of my concern is the elderly that live in the neighborhood who don’t online bank they rely on the mail to pay their bills just to get through life,” he says.

Henderson Mailbox Thefts (KLAS/ Sally Jaramillo)

Neighbors have also stated that when they went to the post office on Horizon Ridge Parkway near Stephanie Street, workers have said, this neighborhood is not the only one having problems. Thieves across the valley are trying to steal tax return checks.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) addressed the issue in a statement

We’re in the process of upgrading the security at the cluster box unit for enhanced protection. We expect the process to be completed within the next 7-10 days. USPS also said it’s always a good idea to remove mail from a mailbox promptly following delivery. It also provided a five important tips residents can keep in mind when keeping mail safe from thieves. TIPS TO KEEPING YOUR MAIL SAFE Deposit outgoing mail into blue collection boxes before the final pick up of the same day of deposit.

Check the pickup schedule posted on the box to ensure your mail will not sit in the box overnight or over the weekend.

Collect your mail from your mailbox every day as soon as possible after it is delivered. Do not allow mail to accumulate, even in a locked mailbox.

Don’t send cash in the mail.

Ask your bank for “secure” checks that can’t be altered.

Tell your post office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.

If you see a mail thief at work, call the police immediately, then report it to Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455 (say “Theft” at the prompt).