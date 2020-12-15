Henderson homeowner captures porch thieves with phony package

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Matt Dolan and his wife never thought something like this would happen to them in their gated Henderson community. Multiple packages stolen within the span of a week and it turns out, they weren’t alone.

His neighbors were also getting notified that their packages had been delivered, but there was nothing to show for it. One of the stolen packages had medicine for a newborn baby.

“That really lit a fire under me. Not only are these people stealing from me, but they are stealing from the community and now a kid’s health is at risk,” Dolan said.

He knew he had to do something so he left a phony package in front of his door to see if he could catch the culprit in the act and on Friday he finally did.

“Within two minutes, a little kid, 11 or 12 years old and an older man walk by and I know they are from the house down the block. They walk right by, they stop and look at the package and then they keep walking. Then they walk out of my line of sight. I realized the man was checking to see if I was in the backyard. Then all of a sudden I hear the guy say, ‘grab it!’” Dolan said.

It was all captured on video and Dolan confronted the man and child, who turned out to be the man’s nephew. The two lived a few doors away.

After initial denying they took anything, they finally fessed up and gave back some, but not all, of the items Dolan and his neighbors had stolen.

“Eventually they did admit that they took some of the items so the guy waited outside while the kid went inside and brought out eight packages of medicine.”

Dolan and his neighbors are left feeling taken advantage of and just want people to do the right thing, especially now when people are hurting financially in a pandemic.

“It’s hard for everyone right now. I’m not working right now, so going around and stealing packages to make a buck, you’re hurting other people.”

A police report was written up, but charges were never filed. As for the items that were never returned, Dolan and his neighbors did eventually get compensated.