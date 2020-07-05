Henderson home catches fire, burns for nearly 3 hours

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Firefighters responded to many fires across the valley on the Fourth of July. One house fire in Henderson took firefighters nearly three hours to put out.

It happened at Wimbly Hills Place, near Galleria Drive and McCormick Road.

The fire broke out overnight around 12:30 p.m. and Henderson fire crews arrived 10 minutes later. They put out the house fire just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

An 8 News Now viewer sent us video of the blaze. He says people in the area were setting off fireworks.

Courtesy: Frances Gribbin

“They were all having fun with the kids. It was only like a half hour from when they stopped to when the fire broke out. It was less than a half hour,” witness Frances Gribbin said.

Gribbin says he is not sure if the fireworks used were legal or illegal.

It is not clear at this time what exactly caused the fire.