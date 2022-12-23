LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— People around the Las Vegas valley continue to show off their homes in creative ways this holiday season.

One homeowner in Henderson is bent on bringing his neighborhood together by spreading Christmas cheer.

Anthony Kolasky spent three to four weeks putting decorations up at his home.

“I was kind of going after a gingerbread house, very retro but classic Christmas,” Kolasky told 8 News Now.

His girlfriend Lindsey Phillips also helped.

“It’s about family, it’s about bringing the community together. We meet so many new neighbors that we haven’t met before,” Phillips said.

Kolasky has the Nightmare Before Christmas Santa and a helicopter with an elf outside his house.

Yet, among his prized decorations are an old Ford pick-up truck and a snow machine he has on his roof, which he drove to Los Angeles for.

“I pay attention to detail, almost too much, and everything to me is about detail,” Kolasky said.

Other houses on Kolasky’s street in the Tuscany Village neighborhood in Henderson are decorated.

According to Bankrate, Americans are expected to spend $231 on holiday decorations this year. Nearly 30% of those who decorate say their inspiration is seeing how other people decorate their homes.

Tuscany Village has been hosting a contest for several years on the house with the best holiday decorations. After trying for the past two years, Kolasky won this year.

“The deadline is Dec. 5, which is a little early, but you get to enjoy the Christmas spirit almost the entire month of December, which is nice. You actually get to enjoy what you put up,” Kolasky said.

Kolasky hopes people get to enjoy and forget about their day-to-day problems when they see his house.

“The inspiration is just the kids and the families that come out that just have a love for the spirit of Christmas,” Kolasky said.