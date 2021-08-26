Henderson funeral home license suspension prompts concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The license suspension at Hites funeral home in Henderson has prompted other people to raise concerns about service prior to the announced suspension.

8 News Now spoke with Tanya Soleto who was planing her mother’s funeral through Casa De Paz funeral services. Soleto says she was under the impression her mother’s remains were sent to Hites funeral home.

After she heard the news of the suspension she said she wanted to make some changes.

But it wasn’t until she called Casa De Paz that she found out the remains were sent elsewhere.

“Right now I am hurt,” says Soleto. “They just said that she was at another facility where they would treat her with dignity and honor,” she adds.

Casa De Paz says they never sent her mother to Hites funeral home leading to a lot of confusion for Soleto.

“With Casa De Paz I was abe to have a service for my mother, I was going to have a service and arrange services but now I have to pay more money to have my mother embalmed so I can ID my mother because at this moment I am not trusting nobody,” Soleto adds.

Since the initial 8 News Now story regarding Hites funeral home license suspension, several viewers have called in to express their concerns.

Jennifer Kandt is the Executive Director of the Board of Funeral and Cemetery services has advice for those seeking answers and says complaints similar to Hites funeral home can be found on the board’s website.

“We would like them to contact us via email obviously our office is getting a lot of inquiries right now,” adds Kandt.

Kandt also touched on the topic inspection process for funeral homes.

“Inspections are typically every two years at renewal period they are always unannounced,” she says.

Kandt also says a complaint could lead to an unexpected inspection if warranted, and when filing a complaint, evidence is key.

“I tell families that when they talk about they are unhappy with the embalment, do you have photographs of that,” she adds.

Soleto says she suggests people ask as many questions as possible.

“Ask, ask, ask especially if you are preplanning if someone just passed,” she says.

Kandt also tells 8 News Now that the board is currently overseeing the suspension at Hites funeral home.

The business is currently being asked to turn in the list of decedents they have at the facility to the state by Friday.

The remains currently at Hites must be buried, cremated, or transferred within the next month.