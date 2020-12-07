Henderson flight training school sees uptick in pilot interest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite the pandemic and the layoffs, a recent study says there’s still a shortage of pilots around the world.

One local flight school is looking to put more pilots in the skies.

All In Aviation, a flight school in Henderson, that does initial training for pilots to get a private license as well as begin training for instruments and commercial.

“We are noticing an uptick in local training,” said Carl May, the flight operations manager. “Folks are deciding now is the time to get in that flight training.”

It’s estimated the global civil aviation industry will need 27,000 new pilots by the end of 2021, or 264,000 over the next decade, according to a study by a CAE, a Canadian training and simulator provider.

The forecast says the top two main reasons will be the fleet growths and the mandated age-based retirement for pilots.