LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Folks dressed in red, white, and blue trekked down to Henderson, ready to watch the city’s firework show at Heritage Park.

Yet for one woman, this Independence Day is hitting unlike any other. It’s the first one without her son.

“I miss everything about him, everything,” Cecilia Wilson told 8 News Now. “Just seeing him and smile. You know, the person he was.”

Her 34-year-old son, Jody Wilson, died last October in Los Angeles County under questionable circumstances, according to Cecilia Wilson.

Jody served eight years in the U.S. Army and him not being in Henderson for July 4th leaves a big hole in their family.

“He just wanted to serve the country. He just, you know that’s what he was. A person that really loved the country,” Wilson said.

Love of the USA was a central theme of Henderson’s Independence Day celebration as a band serenaded the crowd with country tunes.

This event had all the fixings everyone could expect, from the food to face painting to a bubble-making machine.

Jordan Roos attended with her two children.

“My mother is from the Philippines, so having a parent that came from somewhere just to have a better life. That’s what this country means to me,” Roos said.

Families parked themselves on the grass immediately when the gates opened at 6 p.m., finding fun things to do to pass the time until the fireworks show, which started promptly at 9 p.m.

A few of those lying down told us the Fourth is a way for them to come together.