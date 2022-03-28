LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family was displaced, but no injuries were reported in a house fire Monday afternoon in Henderson, according to fire department officials.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 200 block of Via Luna Rosa Court at about 2:40 p.m., and additional fire department resources were dispatched due to winds. The home is in the Tuscany neighborhood, north of Galleria Drive and near the Chimera Golf Club.

Henderson fire officials said two adults, one child and four dogs were displaced by the fire. Red Cross was notified in case the family needs assistance.