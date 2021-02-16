Henderson firefighter arrested for allegedly trying to solicit sex from officer posing as 15-year-old

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Henderson firefighter has been arrested for soliciting a teen for sex.

Eric Whaley faces the following charges:

Soliciting a child for prostitution

Luring a child or person with mental illness over the computer

According to Metro Police, Whaley was busted during a sting to bust predators who were trying to buy sex from juveniles.

The police decoy posed as a 15-year-old on websites known for prostitution, an arrest report said. Whaley was actually talking to an undercover police officer. He allegedly agreed to pay $100 for sex but then told the teen (decoy) he only had $70.

According to the arrest report, when Whaley went to meet up with the teen (decoy), police were waiting.

Whaley is on paid leave from the Henderson Fire Department while police continue to investigate.