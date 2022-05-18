HENDERSON (KLAS) — Local fire departments are called to action every day for much more than fires. Members of the Henderson Fire Department ran to the rescue of some small animals in need Tuesday.

A Facebook post from Henderson Fire shows firefighters rescuing two small quail chicks that fell into a storm drain near Gibson and Horizon Ridge.

Henderson firefighters rescue quail chicks from a storm drain. (Henderson Fire Dept.)

The fire department wanted to remind the public, and probably little animals that were possible, that being around storm drains can be very dangerous. And if anyone sees an animal in distress or stuck in a storm drain call 311 immediately.