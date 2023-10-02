LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department is hosting an informational forum in November for women interested in fire service.

Henderson Fire Department personnel will answer questions and provide information about the testing and hiring processes, the academy commitment, fire station life, and more.

The forum will take place at the Henderson Fire Department Training Center on Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The session is limited to the first 100 women ages 18 and older who register. Registration will close when it’s full or on Oct. 26. A multi-day Women in the Fire Service workshop will be offered in the spring.

To register, visit the City of Henderson website.