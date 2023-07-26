Emergency crews respond to a hazardous materials call at LAX on Oct. 31, 2022. (KTLA)

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Want to become a firefighter? The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) is accepting Firefighter and Firefighter-Paramedic applications until Sept. 7.

HFD provides safe and effective fire suppression management, emergency medical services, patient transport, technical rescue, hazardous materials response, and search and rescue services for the City’s recreational trail system.

HFD strongly encourages camaraderie, professional development, career growth, and training opportunities and emphasizes mental health and wellness through available resources and support.

With 12 fire stations within its jurisdiction and a 13th planned in West Henderson, HFD responded to 41,438 calls for service in 2022.

Applicants must at least 18 years old and be committed to keeping HFD’s vision of being America’s premier fire department through its mission to provide exceptional public services.

Anyone 16 to 21 years old interested to learn more about the fire service can join the Henderson Fire Department Explorer program. Enrollment is open year-round.

The Academy for this recruitment is scheduled for March 2024. For more information about position qualifications, the application process, and assessment dates, visit the Henderson Fire website.