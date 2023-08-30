LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department announced Wednesday three dates for open houses this fall, allowing the community to tour local fire stations.

According to a release from the HFD, residents will be able to tour the station, meet with firefighters, check out firefighting apparatus, watch safety demonstrations, and learn how their local station is enhancing their community.

“Community outreach plays a major role in the Henderson Fire Department, encompassing fire and life safety, injury prevention and risk reduction, health and wellness, and career education,” the release stated.

Three Henderson Fire Department stations will be open to the public this fall.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Station 85, located at 285 West Horizon Drive, will host an open house on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Station 91, located at 2901 Democracy Drive, will be the second station to host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The final open house scheduled will be at Station 84, 400 North Valle Verde Drive, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.