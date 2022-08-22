LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department conducted a 40-foot rescue effort along a local trail.

It happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. on a trail near North Shore Drive near Lake Mead, according to the Henderson Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Henderson Fire Department rescue effort (Credit: HFD)

Fire crews took action after a call came in that a person was injured along the trail.

Crews were able to use a rope rescue method to reach the victim.

In the end, the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The Henderson Fire Department urges the public to take the proper precautions when heading outdoors as trail rescue responses are common this time of year.