LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Fire Department conducted a 40-foot rescue effort along a local trail.
It happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. on a trail near North Shore Drive near Lake Mead, according to the Henderson Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Fire crews took action after a call came in that a person was injured along the trail.
Crews were able to use a rope rescue method to reach the victim.
In the end, the victim had non-life threatening injuries.
The Henderson Fire Department urges the public to take the proper precautions when heading outdoors as trail rescue responses are common this time of year.