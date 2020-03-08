Henderson family impacted by cruise line cancellation

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KLAS) — The coronavirus continues to cause concerns, impacting people across the country and right here at home. We’re learning about a cruise line in California, deciding to cancel its trip, as a precautionary measure considering the COVID-19 outbreak.

Richard Arendt told 8 News Now he and his family were extremely excited to get on the Royal Princess Cruise ship in California on Saturday, but because of the cancellation, they had to head back to the Las Vegas valley.

We’ve learned from princess cruises that it’s part of extra precautions against the coronavirus.

“It was an absolute nightmare,” said Arendt, who lives in Henderson.

Arendt was set to sail on the royal princess cruise line Saturday, out of San Pedro, California.

Below is a video of the crowd.

Passengers were supposed to board just after noon, but Arendt says they waited for several hours and finally got an update, closer to 6 p.m.

“They finally decided to cancel the cruise, and approximately 2,000 people, or thereabouts, were literally left stranded,” Arendt said.

Princess Cruises says a crew member on the Royal Princess previously served on Grand Princess. That’s the cruise ship still on the water near San Francisco, where several crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said late Saturday afternoon, the CDC informed them of their decision to issue a “no-sail order” until that crew member was tested for COVID-19, and that “due to the unknown timing of obtaining the test and results,” they canceled the cruise.

“I’d rather not get on it, rather than be stuck on it for two weeks if they quarantine it eventually,” Arendt said.

Arendt says he wishes he was warned sooner, but for him there’s one big takeaway here:

“I would make sure that this coronavirus is completely eradicated before anybody would book a cruise.”

Princess Cruises says they are sorry they could not communicate sooner, given the lack of information. So, all guests will get a full refund. Arendt told 8 News Now it’s still unclear how and when he’ll get his money back.

Below is the full statement issued by Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises was requested by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to share information about a crew member who previously served on Grand Princess and transferred to Royal Princess fifteen days ago. After sharing all information and details about the crew member, the CDC approved clearance for Royal Princess yesterday, to sail today, with no restrictions placed on the vessel. However, late this afternoon, the CDC informed us of their decision to issue a “no-sail order” until the crew member was tested for COVID-19. We have unfortunately been unable to obtain this test given the lateness of the request. The crew member is past the maximum incubation of COVID-19, has been evaluated and has never developed any respiratory symptoms or fever. The crew member had no known contact or exposure to other guests or crew who were ill on Grand Princess. The crew member received a precautionary screening by the Medical Staff upon boarding Royal Princess to test for respiratory symptoms, including fever. Due to the unknown timing of obtaining the test and results or anticipated response, we have cancelled the cruise. Our guest services and ground operations teams are activated and are working to assist guests who purchased air independently by providing lists of local hotels with availability. Princess Cruises will reimburse our guests up to $300 per booking for one-night’s hotel costs in Los Angeles. Princess has booked our EZair guests in a LAX airport hotel. We share in our guests’ disappointment in the cancelled cruise and are sorry we could not communicate sooner given the lack of information. Therefore, all guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air, Princess Cruise Plus pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items purchased through Princess Cruises. Unexpected expenses, such as air change fees, reimbursement of reasonable non-refundable out-of-pocket expenses will be considered on a case-by-case basis when submitted to our office. As the cruise has been cancelled the day of departure, each guest will also receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit equal to the cruise fare paid on this voyage. Princess Cruises, Public Relations