Henderson family honors son on the 2-year anniversary of his death

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — On Saturday, family and friends gathered to honor the life of a Henderson teen whose life was taken two years ago. 17-year-old Matthew Minkler was shot to death inside an empty home in Henderson in June of 2018.

Those close to Matthew celebrated his life by sharing stories and visiting his memorial.

Matthews’s mother says sometimes it feels unreal that he is gone.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” said Jamie Minkler. “Every day, we just miss and miss and miss him even more. It’s like a nightmare you can’t get out of and you wish every day that it wasn’t true, and sometimes you can trick yourself like it’s not. Sometimes my husband says, ‘I just wish he was away at college.’”

Matthew’s mom also urges parents to talk with their children and know who they hang out with. The two men convicted of killing him have been sentenced to life in prison.