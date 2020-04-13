Las Vegas facility’s 38 COVID-19 cases among details revealed in report on state-regulated centers

CORRECTION: This report initially said the Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center is located in Henderson. The center is at 660 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Information provided by a new dashboard reveals the state-regulated facilities that have reported COVID-19 cases — and in many instances, deaths.

Three Southern Nevada facilities — Advanced Health Care of Summerlin, Merrill Gardens of Green Valley Ranch and Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma — have reported two deaths each. Six facilities report one death each.

Horizon Health & Rehab shows the highest number of positive tests — 38 total –involving 24 staff members and 14 residents. The Southern Nevada Veterans Home has reported nine positive tests, and Silver Hills lists eight positive tests.

Washoe County’s Lakeside Health & Wellness has reported four deaths — the most of any state-regulated facility.

Find the new dashboard below, or at Nevada Health and Human Services. Use the pop-up menu near the top left of the chart to see details for specific sites. You can also read the full list below.

Here’s a look at the facilities that are listed. :