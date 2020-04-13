Las Vegas facility’s 38 COVID-19 cases among details revealed in report on state-regulated centers

CORRECTION: This report initially said the Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center is located in Henderson. The center is at 660 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Information provided by a new dashboard reveals the state-regulated facilities that have reported COVID-19 cases — and in many instances, deaths.
Three Southern Nevada facilities — Advanced Health Care of Summerlin, Merrill Gardens of Green Valley Ranch and Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma — have reported two deaths each. Six facilities report one death each.
Horizon Health & Rehab shows the highest number of positive tests — 38 total –involving 24 staff members and 14 residents. The Southern Nevada Veterans Home has reported nine positive tests, and Silver Hills lists eight positive tests.
Washoe County’s Lakeside Health & Wellness has reported four deaths — the most of any state-regulated facility.
Find the new dashboard below, or at Nevada Health and Human Services. Use the pop-up menu near the top left of the chart to see details for specific sites. You can also read the full list below.
Here’s a look at the facilities that are listed. :
- Advanced Health Care of Summerlin: Two deaths, eight confirmed cases: Six residents and two staff members. The facility is just south of Mountain View Hospital near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way.
- Casa Grande Prison: One staff member tested positive. The facility is part of a Nevada Department of Corrections complex off of Russell Road, just west of Valley View Boulevard.
- Del Mar Gardens: One staff member tested positive. The facility is in Henderson near Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road.
- Desert Regional Center: One resident tested positive. The state agency that works with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities has had one resident test positive. The location is unclear because there is more than one agency location in the Las Vegas valley.
- Harmon Hospital: One resident and one staff member have tested positive. The hospital is a skilled nursing facility for rehabilitation.
- High Desert Correctional Prison: Two staff members have tested positive. The prison is in Indian Springs, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas.
- Horizon Health & Rehab: One death, and the largest number of COVID-19 cases, with 24 staff, 14 residents. The rehabilitation center is located at 660 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Las Vegas.
- Las Vegas Post Acute and Rehab: one staff member and two residents have tested positive. The center is at 2832 South Maryland Parkway.
- Life Care Center of Las Vegas: One death, and two positive tests involving one staff member and one resident. The center is at 6151 Vegas Dr. in Las Vegas.
- Merrill Gardens of Green Valley Ranch: Two deaths, and a total of four positive tests among residents. The center is just east of Green Valley Ranch at 1935 Paseo Verde Pkwy. in Henderson.
- Neurorestorative for Kids: One staff member has tested positive. The precise location is unknown. There are several locations in the west valley.
- Premier Health and Rehab: One death, and three positive tests among residents. The center is just north of Sunrise Hospital at 2945 Casa Vegas St.
- Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma: Two deaths, and eight positive COVID-19 tests — two staff members and six residents. The center is in Henderson at 2520 Wigwam Pkwy.
- Seven Hills: Two staff members have tested positive. No further details on the location available.
- Silver Hills: Eight positive tests involving three staff members and five residents. The center is at 3450 N. Buffalo Dr. in Las Vegas.
- Silver Ridge: One positive test involving a staff member. The center is at 1151 S. Torrey Pines Dr., at Charleston Boulevard.
- Silver Skye Deer Springs Assisted Living: One death involving a resident. The center is at Deer Springs and North Decatur Boulevard.
- Southern Desert Correctional Center: Two staff members have tested positive. The facility is part of the High Desert Correctional Prison complex.
- Southern Nevada Veterans Home in Boulder City: One death, and 13 total cases involving nine staff members and 4 residents. Previous reports indicate the death involved a resident.
- The Heights of Summerlin: One death, and four total cases as three staff members and one resident tested positive. The center is just north of Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive, at 10550 W. Park Run Dr.
- TLC Care Center: One resident has tested positive. The center is at 1500 W. Warm Springs Rd. in Henderson.
- Transitional Care of Las Vegas: Five positive tests involving 2 staff members and three residents. The center is at 5650 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Rainbow and Russell Road.