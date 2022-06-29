LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is seeing an increase in positive COVID cases within its facilities and programs, a letter to parents and guardians said Wednesday.

“If you or your child becomes ill (COVID-19 symptoms or not) we ask that they remain home until symptoms improve,” the letter partially read. “Similarly, if a participant is sent home from a program for illness, they may not return to the program until symptoms improve.”

Those who test positive are asked to report it to their designated recreation facility to help with contact tracing. By CDC and SNHD guidelines, those who either test positive or have been identified as having close contact with a positive individual must isolate regardless of vaccination status.

The city has several youth programs in operation over the summer, including Battle Born Kids and Teens, Teen W.O.R.K., Downtown Hoops Academy, Campfire Kids, and Tiny Tots Adventures. There are also several education, fitness, and sports programs open at different recreation centers within the city.