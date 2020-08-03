Henderson employers holding virtual job fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight employers in the Henderson area are holding a virtual job fair on Friday, Aug. 7.

Employers taking part in the job fair are:

Amazon Reliability and Maintenance Engineering

Arroweye

Barclays

Keolis

Marksman Security

RDI

City of Henderson Police Department

City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department.

If you are interested in speaking with potential employers, you must register online at this link in order to receive instructions on how to access and navigate the virtual platform. The job fair starts at 9 .m.

“The job market is different than it has been, but there are businesses and industries that are actively hiring,” said Jaime Cruz, Workforce Connections executive director. “Connecting those employers to a ready workforce is our mission, and we are proud to work with our elected officials and partners to bring this opportunity to the community.”