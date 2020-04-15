Henderson donates $200K to help buy Chromebooks for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students will soon be getting more Chromebooks thanks to a donation from the city of Henderson.

The city donated $200,000 to a technology fund run by the Public Education Foundation. The money is to help students with access to technology so they can take part in distance learning while the schools are closed. Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered all schools closed until the end of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will be used to buy 2,000 Chromebooks for students.

“We must ensure that every Henderson student has access to the necessary technology and connectivity they require as they continue their studies from home,” said Mayor Debra March. “The City’s contribution to the Clark County School District Technology Fund will be directly used to meet the needs of Henderson students as part of our ongoing commitment to improving student performance, raising test scores and furthering college readiness.”

The Henderson Redevelopment Agency provided $100,000 and the city provided the other $100,000 from its marijuana business license revenue.