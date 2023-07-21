LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — HPV cases have been on the rise. Local pediatrician Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said the vaccine to protect against it is an extremely important one.

HPV stands for Human Papilloma Virus. It is spread by skin-to-skin contact and by sexual transmission.

Dr. Wijesinghe said the number of HPV cases is rising among oral transmission.

“As adults, we know our teenagers and college kids are starting to explore sexually and they think oral sex is safe and risk-free. But unfortunately, it’s not. The virus can be asymptomatic, and years later, a person can have it as oropharyngeal cancer. That is what we’re seeing a slow rise increase in right now. “

She said Gardasil is a safe vaccine that helps prevent cervical and throat/oropharyngeal cancer.

The vaccine is recommended for 9 to 45-year-olds, both male and female. Dr. Wijesinghe said If you get it early enough, you only need two shots, as opposed to three.

“The selling point is if you’re trying to get this try to do it below 15 years of age. You’ll only need two doses of this, whereas if it’s after 15, you’ll need three doses to be fully protected.”

The most common side effect of the Gardasil vaccine is soreness in the arm. Very rarely there can be associated dizziness for a brief time after the vaccine.

Dr. Wijensinghe said any of her parents who have experienced that have been fine after lying down for a few minutes.