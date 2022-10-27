LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Department of Motor Vehicles is back online and fully functioning after an internet outage ended, according to a post on DMV’s twitter account around 10:35 a.m.

“Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions today,” the tweet added.

At 8:49 a.m., the DMV has posted on social media that it’s internet service was not working.

“The Henderson DMV office is unable to process transactions (Thursday 10/27) due to an internet outage. Check back for updates,” the tweet said.

A few weeks ago, a major internet outage impacted all DMV offices statewide causing them to close for a day.

The DMV is scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of the Nevada Day holiday.