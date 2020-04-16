Henderson distillery making hand sanitizer for first responders, public

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Distillery in Henderson had to close its doors like many other Valley businesses. But in order to stay afloat, they had to change their wares.

The distillery is now making hand sanitizer. Owner Katalin Racz said her goal right now is to help first responders and the public with hand sanitizer needs.

“You have to be spontaneous, so this is the demand right now and big demand. That’s why we have to manufacture,” said Racz.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau sent them a letter.

“That all the companies, small distilleries with the SP license, they are allowed to make hand sanitizers, using the high-proof alcohol that we manufacture,” she noted.

Racz said making the sanitizer isn’t the hard part. It’s “sourcing the bottles, all the plastic bottles and cups, jugs that’s needed to sell the hand sanitizer.”

Racz showed 8 News Now the production process.

“The process for us, since we are a distillery, we make our own alcohol,” she explained. “We buy our grains, we mill our grains, we ferment.”

Fermenting the grain takes about five days.

“We extract all the alcohol from the mesh, that’s one day. And then we re-distill again, and we take it to a higher proof, 190-192-proof alcohol.”

Once they have alcohol, they mix the ingredients and bottle it.

“We have different packages, so we have 8-ounce bottles, 16-ounce bottles, 1-gallon jugs and 5-gallon jugs,” Racz noted.

She said their sanitizer is not a gel; it’s liquid that contains 80% alcohol content.

“I’m really happy that I can help out people, especially first responders,” stated Racz.

Las Vegas Distillery is open every day except Sunday. Aside from sanitizer they offer curbside delivery for alcohol. The best way to reach them is at 702-629-7534 or info@lasvegasdistillery.com.