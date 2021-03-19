Henderson crash causing delays near Sunset and Green Valley Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in Henderson is causing traffic delays near the intersection of East Sunset Road and North Green Valley Parkway.

Henderson police advise drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which happened just after 8 a.m. A preliminarily investigation indicates speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

Two lanes are closed on eastbound Sunset Road from Annie Oakley to North Green Valley Parkway. Lanes are expected to be closed for about one to two hours.