Henderson crash backs up traffic at Stephanie Street and Sunset

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are on the scene of a crash that happened just after noon at Stephanie Street and Sunset Road near the Galleria mall.

Police and fire units responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a blue Pontiac. Speed is believed to be a factor, police said.

Traffic is backed up in the area as southbound Stephanie Street approaching Sunset is closed. Police advise motorists to avoid the area.

The driver of the Pontiac was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Henderson police say this is still an active investigation.