Henderson cost of living higher than Las Vegas, survey says

by: Greg Haas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For an extra $142 a month, Las Vegans could find all the comforts of home up the road in Henderson.

A survey ranking the nation’s top cities puts the cost of living in Henderson at $1,780.84, slightly above the $1,638.55 you’ll spend for the same thing in Las Vegas. The main difference? Henderson rent is higher.

The move.org survey sets the cost of living based on rent, utilities, internet service, gas and groceries.

Most expensive place to live? San Francisco, with New York close behind. San Jose, Oakland and Boston round out the top five.

