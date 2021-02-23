Henderson community looks to attract food trucks as new dining options for families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With people staying home during the pandemic, a community in Henderson is working to bring dining options to residents.

Cadence in Henderson has announced a new food truck booking program that aims to please the community’s 3,000 families in the coming weeks.

The program is open to all mobile food vendors with a valid Henderson business license. Once verified, the trucks will be able to schedule dates to serve throughout the community.

Trucks of all cuisines are invited to apply at http://www.cadencecommunityassociation.com/FoodTruckRegistration.

Favorites like Guido Pie, The Dapper Doughnut and Love Me Foods are among the trucks that have already scheduled dates.

Food trucks are required to adhere to state, local and health district guidelines while serving at Cadence. Guests are also encouraged to practice a safe social distance of at least six feet while waiting in line to order or pick up food.

Trucks approved through the new booking program will also be considered for future events, including the DeCadence food festival and the Cadence Summer Soirée concert series.

“During this time, it is important that we continue supporting small businesses while still being safe,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Company, developer of Cadence. “We are looking forward to bringing back some familiar trucks and welcoming new trucks to serve with us as well.”