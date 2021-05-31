Henderson community honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day with ‘A Walk to Remember’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cadence masterplan community in Henderson held its own Memorial Day ceremony today called “A Walk to Remember” from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Cadence Central Park.

Early Monday morning, runners and walkers of all skill levels joined together to become a “living memorial,” using their steps to honor America’s fallen service members.

During the annual event, each person was given a name of an American service member who died in battle as they honored them with their steps, becoming a “living memorial.”

People also wore blue to remember fallen service members.