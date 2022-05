LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The City of Henderson announced on Tuesday the upcoming list of community events for the month of June. For more information regarding each event, visit this link.

The full list of dates and events includes:

• Free Skate at Lifeguard Arena

• Friday, June 3 | Upscale Craft Sale

• Friday, June 3 | Henderson Symphony Orchestra: IMAGINE

• Saturday, June 4 | Giant Garage Sale

• Saturday, June 4 | SALT Contemporary Dance

• Friday, June 10 | Family Game Night and Ice Cream Social

• Saturday, June 11 | Splash into Safety

• Saturday, June 11 | Escape Room Series: Inside Out

• Saturday, June 11 | Donate Blood

• Wednesday, June 15 | Cosmic Swim

• Friday, June 17 | Dads and Donuts

• Friday, June 17 | Memory Lane

• Saturday, June 18 | Vintage Market and Craft Sale

• Saturday, June 18 | Dads Donut Party

• June 18 – June 19 | Juneteenth Festival 2022

• Saturday, June 18 | Father’s Daze

• Sunday, June 19 | Father’s Day Out

• Thursday, June 23 | World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

• Friday, June 24 | Glow-in-the-Dark Nerf War

• Saturday, June 25 | “Bee Movie” Drive-in