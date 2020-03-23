Henderson closes public playgrounds, sports courts and skate parks

HENDESON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson announced Monday that it will close areas at its parks where social distancing is difficult.

Social distancing means groups of fewer than 10 people and people staying at least 6 feet apart.

“The City wants to help ensure social distancing is practiced and is closing playgrounds, sports courts and skate parks where large groups can gather,” wrote Kathleen Richards, senior public information officer with the city of Henderson.

Residents are urged to get outside and enjoy other areas of the park as well as trails and other open areas.