Henderson City Hall keeps normal business hours during COVID-19 ‘pause’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson City Hall will remain open during the 3-week “pause” to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a city news release.

Henderson encourages residents to conduct business virtually or online, but City Hall will maintain normal business hours.

“Visit cityofhenderson.com to pay utility bills, register for recreation programs and activities, make permit payments, and file citizen police reports, among many other essential services. City Council meetings will be held virtually,” according to the city.

“The City of Henderson is very concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada,” according to the news release. “Stay home whenever possible. Opt for curbside pickup or online delivery versus in-store shopping. Wear a face covering, social distance and wash your hands often when out in public.”

Visit cityofhenderson.com/COVID19 for further information.