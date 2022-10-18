LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new casino in Henderson is one step closer to reality, following a 4-to-1 vote by the city council.

At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Boyd Gaming said it plans to build a new Joker’s Wild casino along Boulder Highway as part of the Reimagine Boulder Highway project.

Project Reimagine (KLAS)

Henderson City Council votes 4 to 1 in favor of Boyd Gaming project. (KLAS)

The possibility of phase one was discussed during the city council meeting and could potentially consist of building a new casino north of the current Joker’s Wild property and demolishing the old site within two years, according to Boyd Gaming.

Proposed plans for phase 1 of Joker’s Wild casino property. (Boyd Gaming)

Phase two could possibly include the construction of a new hotel on the old site property, a conference center, a swimming pool, and a new casino expansion.

Phase two is not an official plan and would depend on phase one and the Reimagine Boulder Highway project completion.

The highway project is described as the overall corridor transformation that includes right-of-way relinquishment, dedicated center-running transit lanes, the potential for access lanes, dual cycle tracks, linear parks, additional mid-block crossings, sidewalks, and street-lighting, led by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), according to the City of Henderson’s website.