Henderson City Council unanimously approves city’s intent of land sale to Marnell Gaming

Local News

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson City Council unanimously approved the city’s intent to sell land to Marnell Gaming Management, LLC, during a meeting Tuesday night. The potential sale encompasses around nine acres.

A city spokeswoman confirmed the decision to 8 News Now, saying:

City Council unanimously approved the City’s intent to sell approximately 9 acres of land to Marnell. The purchase and sale agreement and development agreement will come before City Council for approval at a future meeting.”

City of Henderson spokeswoman

Tonight’s meeting did not include a discussion or details on what Marnell plans to build.

