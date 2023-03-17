LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is holding a special election to fill a vacancy for City Council Ward I.

The Henderson City Council approved a resolution to declare a special election which is only open for registered voters who reside in Ward I.

Starting March 20 through March 30, residents can drop off their ballots at the Henderson City Hall, Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Residents can also drop off their ballots at The Henderson City Hall on Monday, April 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The early voting period for the special election starts Tuesday, March 28, and ends Thursday, March 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henderson City Hall.

Election day will take place on Monday, April 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henderson City Hall.

The seven candidates running for the position are as follows: