Henderson City Council approves $1.2 million funding increase for hockey arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson’s investment in minor league hockey just got a little more expensive after the city council approved an additional $1.2 million for Lifeguard Arena on Tuesday.

The arena, located on Water Street and Atlantic Avenue, will be the practice facility for the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Golden Knights’ minor league team.

The $26 million facility will be similar to City National Arena, where the Knights practice.

Like the Summerlin arena, Lifeguard Arena will have two sheets of ice for hockey practice and public skating. There will also be a MacKenzie River Pizza restaurant.

Construction should be completed by September 1 and the facility should be open to the public a month later, on October 1.

Lifeguard Arena is currently under construction at the site of the old Henderson Convention Center.