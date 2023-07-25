LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson cheer squad says they will need the Las Vegas valley community’s support to take their team to the top.

In their second season, the Dragon All-Star Cheer team is making its way to Hawaii for a cheer competition. A member of the squad Rylee McGlothlin, 12, said she thought they have a chance to take home the top prize.

“I like cheer because it pushes me to be the best person and athlete I can be,” said McGlothlin. “I like the challenge.”

The coaches of the Dragon All-Star Cheer team are all educators at Signature Preparatory. They built a team for athletes that wanted an extra challenge. Suzanne McGlothlin, Rylee’s mother, is one of the coaches.

“No matter what skill level, they get placed on our team,” said Suzanne. “Everyone is welcome at our gym.”

Costs range from $150 to $250 per month. Charlie Castro, another member of the squad, says joining was vital for her.

“When I joined cheer, I got stronger and fell in love with it,” said Castro. “It makes me feel like I am home.”

Castro faced adversity in cheer, suffering a concussion. However, she says thanks to her work with the Dragons, she’s ready to take on the competition. And take on the competition they did, winning the title of grand champions at SHARP International Las Vegas Nationals. In January, the squad is headed for Hawaii for another competition.

Ava Pierrott is thrilled about the bonding experience the team will experience at the competition. Megan, Ava’s mother, said Ava has blossomed through cheer.

The Hawaii competition will cost $250 per athlete, due in September. They’re fundraising through chocolate bar sales and with business sponsors.

The next tryouts for kids ages 5 to 10 are scheduled for July 31.