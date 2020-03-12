Henderson cancels all large public events through April

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is following suit with many large cities across the U.S. Henderson is now canceling all large public events through the April within city limits.

The cancellation includes all public events scheduled to take place at the Henderson Pavilion, on Water Street and at the Henderson Events Plaza. Ticket holders will receive refunds and will not incur cancellation fees.

Below is a list of canceled events:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, March 13-15

Dana Point Festival of Whales, March 14

Vintage Market and Craft Sale, March 14 & April 11

March On, March 24

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, March 26-April 4

Blue Ribbon Commission Leadership Day, April 1

Henderson BluesFest, April 11

Industrial Days, April 17-18

March On, April 22

Fire Station 99 Open House, April 25

City parks and sports fields will remain open and classes will continue at recreation centers. The Safekey program will also continue.

For more updates on city-related cancellations, CLICK HERE.