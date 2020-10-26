Henderson businesses look to bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses across the valley, but things are starting to ramp back up over in Henderson. The chamber of commerce is hoping recent development projects will keep things moving in the right direction.

COVID-19 continues to create several unknowns for Tim Brooks. He is the co-owner of Emerald Island Casino in Henderson — one of many local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

“We were forced to furlough over 135 people,” Brooks said. “The toughest thing during the shutdown for us as business owners was the fact that we had to let our employees know that we were no longer able to employ them.”

Located in Henderson’s Water Street District, Emerald Island Casino is starting to bounce back.

“Overall, things are good,” Brooks said.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is ready for the area to get back to the boomtown it was, pre-pandemic. CEO Scott Muelrath says there’s progress on the horizon.

“We’ve had a lot of continued optimism in growth in some parts of the economy, like West Henderson, there’s a lot of significant development projects still occurring,” Muelrath said. “Here on Water Street even, there’s the Lifeguard Area which right down the street from us, which will be opening likely next week to the public.”

While there are still challenges, including capacity restrictions for businesses, Muelrath hopes major projects, such as lifeguard arena and the Raiders practice facility, will help bring a boost to nearby businesses.

“That’s going to bring traffic and community to all of these hubs,” Muelrath said.

While the future is still uncertain, Brooks says he is optimistic about the outlook.

“We believe that the best is ahead of us,” Brooks said.

The City of Henderson has created a COVID-19 business resource guide for struggling businesses. For more information on that, CLICK HERE.