Henderson business growth continues, grant available for new businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is the second-largest city in Nevada and the fastest-growing and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

One of the latest developments is the Dollar Loan Center Arena which is nearly complete. It will be the home for the Henderson Silver Knights AHL hockey team and various community events.

Scott Muelrath with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce says industrial parks in west Henderson are expanding due to companies coming in from California.

There is a lot of development planned for 2022 and it will have a ripple effect throughout the entire community.

“Whether it’s hotel rooms for the Big West Basketball Tournament in March or people going out to dinner at the district after catching a game at the Dollar Loan Center. So it all works together in that sense so we are really excited about the opening of that venue for the community,” Muelrath said.

Healthcare space has also expanded in Henderson. In the past year, there was a new tower built at Henderson Hospital. A new medical campus will be built in west Henderson across the street from the Raiders training facility.

If you’re a new business owner, you could be eligible for a grant. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce has funding for new tenants at Launchpad, a business incubator space. You can apply if your business is less than two years old, you’re a U.S. citizen, and are 51% minority-owned or controlled by a woman or U.S. veteran. It’s designed for start-ups or home-based businesses.

“Our corporate partners have put together this funding to help a startup get off the ground and launch forward,” Muelrath said.

The application is open until the end of January and you can find more information at this link.