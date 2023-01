LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three separate labs, including latent print, toxicology and controlled substances.

The lab costs around $23 million and is scheduled to open in mid-2024.