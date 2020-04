LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters, family and friends didn’t want to miss Paxton Delk’s big day so they showed up in a car parade.

Paxton just turned 1 and his family wanted a special day for his birthday. Numerous cars, including a fire truck drove by to wish the boy a happy birthday. 8 News Now photographer Henry Takai was there to capture the special event.

His grandmother said “This is a hard time for all of us but a special birthday can’t be missed.”