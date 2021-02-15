Henderson-based social network ‘Parler’ relaunches on new platform

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is displayed in Berlin. John Matze said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 he has been fired as CEO of Parler, which was among social media services used to plan the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP, File)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson-based social media platform “Parler” has relaunched after it was taken offline by Amazon over a month ago.

The social networking site was booted off the internet on Jan. 10 over ties to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. It was among social media services used to plan the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The platform announced its official relaunch Monday.

“Parler was built to offer a social media platform that protects free speech and values privacy and civil discourse. When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back,” said Mark Meckler, Interim CEO at Parler. “Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue.”

Google yanked Parler’s smartphone app from its app store on Jan. 8 for allowing postings that sought “to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.,” the Associated Press reported last month.

Shortly after, Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online, telling a federal judge that the tech giant had breached its contract and abused its market power.

On Jan. 22, a judge rejected Parler’s request to order Amazon to restore web service. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said she wasn’t dismissing Parler’s claims against Amazon.

Parler was first launched in August of 2018. The company claims its new platform “is built on robust, sustainable, independent technology.”

Parler will bring back its current users in the first week of the relaunch, and intends to allow new users to sign up starting the following week.

Mark Meckler is currently serving as the interim CEO of Parler after John Matze, the previous CEO, was fired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.