HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas-area bar is offering free drinks for customers who turn in their masks now that Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has removed the state’s mask mandate.

In a tweet Thursday, The Gold Mine Tavern said, “We have some exciting news! The mask mandate has been lifted.”

The tweet continued, “Come down and turn your mask in anytime during the weekend and receive a beer or shot on us!”

“We have seen a rapid decline in case of numbers coupled with declining hospitalizations; a drop of COVID-19 detected in wastewater, and a broader availability of testing and available treatments,” he said.