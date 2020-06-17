Henderson awards $84M contract for new event center, home of the Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction is one step closer after Henderson City Council approved the design and building contract for the new event center that will be the future home of the Henderson Silver Knights as well as cultural and community events.

“Construction of the Henderson Event Center will generate more than 1,000 jobs during construction and approximately 200 full-and part-time jobs annually during its ongoing operation,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “Those numbers are not lost on us as our city and our community recovers from the economic impact of COVID-19.”

The contract was awarded to The Whiting Turner Contracting Company, Las Vegas based Klai Juba Wald Architecture & Interiors and Perkins and Will Inc. The new center will replace the aging Henderson Pavilion.

“The team’s design met all our requirements for creating a transformational, multi-purpose community venue with professional hockey at its centerpiece,” said Rob Herr, Henderson assistant city manager. “Most importantly, their design includes thoughtful plans for landscaping and greenbelt areas, ample parking and publicly accessible open space to maintain connectivity with the surrounding area.”

Project costs are being shared equally through a public-private partnership between the city of Henderson and SK Arena.

Construction on the venue and surrounding improvement is expected to begin late summer or early fall 2020 with completion by early 2022.