Henderson parks partially closed due to damage from vandalism

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Henderson parks will be partially closed to allow for repairs on equipment damaged by vandals.

According to Henderson Police, the playground at Avellino Park on Chaparral Road will be closed for the next three months while the equipment is repaired and the restrooms will be locked from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. At Paradise Pointe Park on Archer Glen Avenue, the restrooms will be closed until further notice.

In a social post, Henderson Police said “unfortunately, as you can see from this photo, not everyone has manners.”

Henderson Police will be increasing patrols at parks and as asking residents to report any suspicious or dangerous activity.