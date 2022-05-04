LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are still looking for a gift for your mom, there’s some good news as the Art Festival of Henderson is headed back to Water Street just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

There is no cost to attend the colorful two-day gathering kicking off on Saturday, May 7.

More than 60 diverse artists, unique crafts, and home decor artisans will be featured at the weekend event.

Festivalgoers will also get the chance to enjoy chalk art masterpieces, glassblowing, a special gallery showcase at City Lights Art gallery, along with daily entertainment.

Food and beverage trucks will also be out for the two-day event.

Street closures along Water Street will also be in effect on Thursday, May 6 at 8 a.m., with a scheduled reopening on Sunday, May 8 at 11 p.m.

ART FESTIVAL OF HENDERSON