LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Henderson City Council adopted the city’s 2023-24 fiscal budget, more than half of the general fund’s $366.6 million was designated for public safety.

Close to 60% of the general fund is going toward public safety which has been a top concern for Henderson residents, according to a news release from the City of Henderson. The fiscal budget also includes funding for the following:

23 new positions in Henderson Police Department

34 new positions in the Henderson Fire Department

Building a new fire station in West Henderson

Fire station renovations

Construction of the Henderson Police Forensic Laboratory

There is also funding for 22 city staff positions, housing assistance, mental health services, and water conservation. A city rainy-day fund will also be fully funded.

“Fiscal responsibility is a cornerstone of our strategic planning as we fulfill our vision of being America’s premier community,” said Henderson City Manager and CEO Richard Derrick. “We strive to be thoughtful stewards of the City’s budget, allowing us to grow and enhance our award-winning amenities and services for our residents and businesses.”