Henderson animal shelter offering discounted adoption fees this holiday season

HENDERSON (KLAS)- The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility is offering discounted adoption fees on adult dogs, cats, rabbits and turtles.
It’s all part of the shelter’s “Home of the Holidays” campaign, an effort to get every pet in a loving home this holiday season.
From now until Dec. 31, residents will receive 50% off when adopting a pet from the shelter. Adult cat adoption fees are $40 (regularly $80), adult dogs are $45 (regularly $90), rabbits are $17.50 (regularly $35) and turtles can be adopted for $2.50 (reguarly $5).
The adoption costs include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, microchip ID and registration, and rabies tag or Henderson license (depending on where you live).
The Shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed holidays).