LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Animal Care will be open one extra day this week to promote more adoptions due to their kennels being full, the city announced Thursday.

The shelter will be open on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for adoptions.

Henderson Animal Care and Control will offer a month-long adoption special, offering half-off adoption for all animals one year and older.

Fees for the special will be:

Adult cats: $40

Adult dogs: $45

Rabbits: $17.50

Guinea pigs: $5

The shelter has seen an influx of animals over the last two weeks and has taken in 148 animals from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, which as a 13% increase from last year.

Those interested in adopting do not have to be a Henderson resident. The shelter is located at 300 E. Galleria Drive.

To see adoptable animals online, visit this link.