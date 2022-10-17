LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Animal Shelter is looking to find a forever home for some pets after reaching near capacity.

The spread of a contagious respiratory illness recently caused the Animal Foundation to halt many dog adoptions and intakes, putting a strain on other organizations including the Henderson Animal Shelter within the valley.

8 News Now spoke to Nancy and Art Lehr inside the Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility. They said they were looking to adopt a companion for their dog Rocky.

“We definitely want to foster and God bless these people,” Nancy said.

Danielle Harney the animal control administrator gave 8 News Now a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

She said they are experiencing a high intake and are quickly running out of space.

“With school and everyone going back to work, so many people don’t have time for animals. We are also seeing COVID returns, people are moving in and out of Vegas,” Harney said.

The small staff facility near Boulder Highway and Galleria has a variety of dogs of all ages, as well as cats, fish, rabbits, roosters, and even Benedict the pig, all looking for a forever home.

“Because we are the only municipality shelter in Henderson, you have to be a local resident to surrender a pet. We require proof of identification. However, our adoptions are open to everybody,” Harney added.

Harney said they conduct about 30 adoptions per week but it’s still not enough to keep up with the intake. Safety measures are fully enforced, she said, to prevent a virus spread and help people find the perfect pet.

The animal shelter is currently running an adoption special of $45, which includes all dogs one year of age and over.

